Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a backhand during his Wimbledon semi-final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2018 EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reaches for a ball during his Wimbledon semi-final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Spain's Rafael Nadal (L) congratulates Novak Djokovic after coming up short in their Wimbledon semi-final match at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW COULDRIDGE

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after beating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their Wimbledon semi-final match at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2018 EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Saturday beat world No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11-9), 3-6, 10-8 to advance to Wimbledon's final round, continuing a marathon match that began a day earlier.

In total, world No. 21 Djokovic needed five hours and 15 minutes to make reach his fifth career Wimbledon final, marking a stunning return to form after struggling with a right elbow injury earlier this season.