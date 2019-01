Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his Men's singles final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his Men's singles final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

Novak Djokovic of Serbia raises the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ JULIAN SMITH

After winning all his previous six Australian Open finals, Serbia's Novak Djokovic clinched a record-breaking seventh title by trouncing Spain's Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday.

The world No.1 wrapped up his lopsided victory in just two hours and four minutes, in what is considered a far cry from the rivals' almost six-hour match in 2012 Melbourne final, which Djokovic eventually also won.