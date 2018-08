A picture taken with a slow shutter speed shows Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Tennys Sandgren of the United States during the fourth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 30 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Six-seeded Novak Djokovic from Serbia on Thursday won against American Tennys Sandgren, 61st on the ATP ranking, 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2) and 6-2 in the fourth day's evening session of the US Open at Flushing Meadows.

The Thursday match on the central court of the Arthur Ashe Stadium marks the second time that these two players have met, with Djokovic winning both times.