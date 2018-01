Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) and Dominic Thiem of Austria shake hands after their match at the Kooyong Classic Tennis tournament at Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

In his first appearance in six months, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Wednesday defeated Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-1, 6-4 at the Kooyong Classic exhibition in Australia.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion seemed to have overcome the elbow injury that ended his 2017 season in July after losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, and which forced him to withdraw from the ATP Qatar Open and an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi.