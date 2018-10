Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after defeating Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the men's final of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, US, Sept. 09, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-1 in the Shanghai Masters semifinals on Saturday, guaranteeing him the No. 2 spot in the ATP world rankings currently held by Swiss player Roger Federer.

Djokovic, a former world No. 1 and a three-time Shanghai champion, advances to his fourth final here after knocking out Zverev, world No. 5.