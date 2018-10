Joao Sousa of Portugal in action during his second round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 30 October 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his second round match against Joao Sousa of Portugal at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 30 October 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Serbian Novak Djokovic, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world and has the chance to snatch the throne from Spaniard Rafael Nadal this week, debuted on Tuesday at the Paris Masters 1000 with a victory in two sets against Portuguese Joao Sousa.

Djokovic, who has not held the position of world no. 1 since the edition of this same tournament two years ago, beat Sousa 7-5 and 6-1 in one hour and 31 minutes.