Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten run at Wimbledon with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 semifinal victory over Cameron Norrie on Friday.
Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 08/07/2022.- Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his men's semi final match against Cameron Norrie of Britain at the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, Britain, 08 July 2022. (Tenis, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 08/07/2022.- Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's semi final match against Cameron Norrie of Britain at the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, Britain, 08 July 2022. (Tenis, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 08/07/2022.- Cameron Norrie of Britain applauds the audience as he leaves after losing his men's semi final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, Britain, 08 July 2022. (Tenis, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY