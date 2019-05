Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after his win over Spain's Rafael Nadal in the Mutua Madrid Open tennis semifinal played at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JAVIER LIZON

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis semifinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece played at the Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Mutua Madrid Open tennis final at the Caja Magica, in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Novak Djokovic strengthened grip on the top spot in the ATP ranking issued on Monday, a day after winning his third Madrid Open tennis title, while the runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece made a career-high No. 7.

A day after routing the rising Greek professional in straight sets in the final, Serbian tennis star Djokovic increased his lead to over 4,000 points over Spain's Rafael Nadal, who was ousted in the semifinal of the Madrid Open by Tsitsipas.