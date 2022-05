Novak Djokovic waits at the net to shake hands with Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka after winning their French Open first-round match in Paris, France, on 23 May 2022. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-1, 6-0. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan hits a serve during his French Open first-round match against Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic on 23 May 2022 in Paris, France. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-1, 6-0. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic hits a backhand during his French Open first-round match against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan on 23 May 2022 in Paris, France. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-1, 6-0. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic kicked off his French Open title defense in style with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 rout of Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka on Monday night.

Djokovic came into tennis' clay-court Grand Slam event full of confidence after winning the Italian Open earlier this month and showed on Court Philippe-Chatrier that he is ready to seek a record-tying 21st major singles title this fortnight.