Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning the final match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) and second placed Kevin Anderson(L) of South Africa pose after the final match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the trophy after winning the final match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Serbia's Novak Djokovic defeated defending champion Kevin Anderson of South Africa 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 here Saturday to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championship for the fourth time.

It took world No. 1 Djokovic two hours and 14 minutes to prevail over sixth-ranked Anderson in the exhibition tourney in the Emirati capital, where the Serbian strung together three straight titles in 2011-2013.