Novak Djokovic of Serbia during a break in play against Hyeon Chung of of South Korea during round four of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Saturday confirmed that he underwent surgery on his right elbow for an injury that had kept the former world No. 1 off the tennis court for six months.

Djokovic, currently world No. 13, announced on his Facebook page that he had consulted with many doctors before finally deciding to take the surgical route to deal with his elbow injury, which had plagued him for the past two years.