American Tennys Sandgren hits a forehand during his first-round match at Wimbledon against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on 03 July 2018 at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his first-round win over Tennys Sandgren of the United States at Wimbledon in London, United Kingdom on 3 July 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a forehand during his first-round match at Wimbledon against American Tennys Sandgren on 03 July 2018 at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic cruised into the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 victory Tuesday over American Tennys Sandgren.

The score was a perfect reflection of the reality on court, as the Serbian 12-time Grand Slam champion faced just one break point (losing it to drop serve) and converted seven of his 19 break-point chances.