Kei Nishikori of Japan leaves the court after losing to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semi-final match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE *** Local Caption *** 53000073

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, sixth seed, won for the eighth time the move to the final of the US Open by winning 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2 against Japanese Kei Nishikori, the twenty-first favorite.

Djokovic, 31, who previously played the finals of 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016, will seek the third title in the last Grand Slam tournament after winning it in 2011 and in 2015 by beating Spanish Rafael Nadal and the Swiss Roger Federer, respectively.