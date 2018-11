Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his tennis match against Germany's Alexander Zverev of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his tennis match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his tennis match against Germany's Alexander Zverev of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic topped Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-1 Wednesday, gaining his second win in the Group Guga Kuerten of the ATP Finals to approach the semifinals for the eighth time in his career.

World No. 1 Djokovic needed just 76 minutes to beat his 21-year-old opponent, world No. 5.