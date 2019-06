Karen Khachanov of Russia reacts as he plays Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros complex in Paris, France, June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts as he plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros complex in Paris, France, June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts after winning against Karen Khachanov of Russia their men's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros complex in Paris, France, June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning against Alexander Zverev of Germany their men's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros complex in Paris, France, June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

After two years of absence, top-ranked Novak Djokovic qualified for the 2019 French Open semifinals at the expense of Alexander Zverev, setting up his next clash with Dominic Thiem.

Djokovic took two hours and nine minutes to earn a 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 win over the 22-year-old German to register his ninth appearance in the semis at Roland Garros and the 35th in a Grand Slam tournament, preventing Zverev from reaching his first one.