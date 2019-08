Feliciano Lopez of Spain (L) walks off the court past Daniil Medvedev of Russia (R) as he acknowledges the crowds boos after he defeated Lopez during the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Feliciano Lopez of Spain in action against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 30 August 2019. EPA-EFE/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD

Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action against Feliciano Lopez of Spain during the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Denis Kudla of the USA during the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Denis Kudla of the USA in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Denis Kudla of the USA during the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic maintained his winning streak in the US Open with an easy 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win against 111th-ranked Denis Kudla of the United States in his third-round matchup on Friday.

The defending champion needed just over two hours to secure a spot in the fourth round for the 12th time in 14 appearances at the US Open, which he has won three times. EFE-EPA