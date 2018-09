Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Portugal's Joao Sousa at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sept. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/RAY ACEVEDO

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, the 6th seed at the US Open, on Monday put on an exhibition of great tennis against Portugal's Joao Sousa, defeating him 6-3, 6-4 and 6-3 to earn a ticket to the quarterfinals in Flushing Meadows, New York.

The 31-year-old Djokovic, who won the tourney in 2001 and 2015, will now go up against the winner of the match between Switzerland's Roger Federer, the 2nd seed, and Australia's John Millman.