Serbia's Novak Djokovic prepares to hit a backhand during his quarter-final match against France's Adrian Mannarino at the Queen's Club Championships in London, United Kingdom, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

France's Adrian Mannarino hits a forehand during his quarter-final match on 22 June 2018 against Novak Djokovic at the Queen's Club Championships in London, United Kingdom, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his quarter-final victory over France's Adrian Mannarino at the Queen's Club Championshps in London, United Kingdom, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Serbia's Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals of the Queen's Club Championships with a routine 7-5, 6-1 victory Friday over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

It is just the second semi-final berth at Queen's Club for the 12-time Grand Slam champion, who is playing this Wimbledon tune-up event for only the fourth time in his career.