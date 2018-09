Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Richard Gasquet of France during the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Richard Gasquet of France in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning a match point against Richard Gasquet of France during the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Sixth seed Novak Djokovic on Friday moved on to the US Open last 16 after beating 26th seed Richard Gasquet of France in straight sets 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

This was Djokovic's first meeting with Gasquet since the 2015 Wimbledon semi-finals, and he improved his record against the Frenchman to 13-1.