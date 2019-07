Guido Pella of Argentina plays Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in their quarter final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain celebrates his win over Guido Pella of Argentina in their quarter final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against David Goffin of Belgium during their quarter final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

David Goffin of Belgium in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their quarter final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against David Goffin of Belgium during their quarter final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning against David Goffin of Belgium during their quarter final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Top ranked Novak Djokovic on Wednesday routed David Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 at the 2019 Wimbledon, vanquishing any thoughts of a possible upset.

The Serb now reaches his ninth semifinals berth at the All England Club, equaling the semis-appearance number held by Boris Becker, Arthur Gore and Herbert Lawford, three behind record holder, Roger Federer who is set to play in the quarters later in the day, and two behind Jimmy Connors.