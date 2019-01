Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his men's singles semi final match against Lucas Pouille of France at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Lucas Pouille of France in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles semi final match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles semi final match against Lucas Pouille of France at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Serbia’s number one seed Novak Djokovic defeated France’s Lucas Pouille 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday to advance to the final of the Australian Open in Melbourne, where he will face second seed Rafael Nadal of Spain.

The world number one moved past Pouille with a minimum of fuss, producing a professional and clinical performance to seal his place in the last two of the tournament.