Marin Cilic of Croatia in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their semi-final match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK LYONS

Serbia's Novak Djokovic defeated Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 here Saturday afternoon to book a sixth appearance in the final of the Western & Southern Open, the only ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event he has yet to win in his storied career.

The reigning Wimbledon champion emerged victorious in a semi-final contest that featured a surprisingly high number of service breaks, with the 10th-seeded Djokovic losing his own serve three times but managing to break his Croatian opponent on four occasions.