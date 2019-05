Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their Madrid Open semifinal match in Madrid, Spain, on May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Dominic Thiem of Austria in the Madrid Open semifinals in Madrid, Spain, on May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a backhand during his semifinal match against Dominic Thiem of Austria in the Madrid Open in Madrid, Spain, on May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their Madrid Open semifinal match at Caja Magica, in Madrid, Spain, on May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic had to rally in both the first and second sets but managed to pull out a 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4) victory over Dominic Thiem in Saturday's first Madrid Open men's semifinal.

The 31-year-old Djokovic, who has won the last three Grand Slam events (2018 Wimbledon, 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open) but struggled with his game in March and April, earned his best clay-court victory of the season in a match filled with grueling baseline rallies.