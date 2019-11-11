Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his 6-2, 6-1 win on Nov. 10, 2019, over Italy's Matteo Berrettini in a Group Bjorn Borg match at the ATP Finals in London, England. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his 6-2, 6-1 win on Nov. 10, 2019, over Italy's Matteo Berrettini in a Group Bjorn Borg match at the ATP Finals in London, England. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Serbia's Novak Djokovic rolled to an easy 6-2, 6-1 win on Sunday over Italy's Matteo Berrettini in his Group Bjorn Borg debut at the ATP Finals in London.

"Throughout my career, I always intended and always tried to perfect my game and in the midst of a battle and heat of the moment, sometimes you just get frustrated with certain things regardless of the results," Djokovic said. "Sometimes I really don't mind the results as much as I care about the execution of certain shots or tactics or whatever it is."