Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's second round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts during his men's singles second round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's second round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

First seed Novak Djokovic Thursday eased past French tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 to book a place in the third round of the Australian Open.

Having had to miss most of the last season with a knee injury and in his first Grand Slam since the 2018 Australian Open, wildcard Tsonga, 33, was no match for 31-year-old and world No. 1 Djokovic, who is in the hunt for a record-breaking seventh title in Melbourne.