Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the US Open Tennis Championships trophy after defeating Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the men's final match held at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, US, Sept. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates with the Rogers Cup Women's tennis tournament trophy, following her victory over Sloane Stephens of the US in the final match held in Montreal, Canada, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDRE PICHETTE

The International Tennis Federation announced Thursday Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Romania's Simona Halep as 2018 ITF World Champions.

Djokovic's sixth ITF award came in a year that saw him recover from an elbow surgery, meanwhile, Halep was named ITF champion for the first time.