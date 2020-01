Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action against Salvatore Caruso of Italy at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2020. EFE-EPA/SCOTT BARBOUR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during an Australian Open practice session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2020. EFE-EPA/ROB PREZIOSO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his first-round match against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany on Day One of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 20 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his first-round match against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany on Day One of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 20 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Coco Gauff of the US reacts while in action against her compatriot Venus Williams during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Arena in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2020. EFE-EPA/SCOTT BARBOUR EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Venus Williams of the US in action against Coco Gauff during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Arena in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2020. EFE-EPA/SCOTT BARBOUR EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Serena Williams of the US in action against Anastasia Potapova of Russia during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2020. EFE-EPA/SCOTT BARBOUR EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates winning her first round match against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine at the Australian Open Gran?d Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan.20, 2020. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL DODGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT