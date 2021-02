Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action during his first Round Men's singles match against Pedro Sousa of Portugal on Day 1 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 08 February 2021. EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his first Round Men's singles match against Jeremy Chardy of the United States of America on Day 1 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 08 February 2021.EFE/EPA/DAVE HUNT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his first Round Men's singles match against Jeremy Chardy of France on Day 1 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 08 February 2021. EFE/EPA/DAVE HUNT

Top-seed Novak Djokovic on Monday did not give France’s Jeremy Chardy a chance in his 15th consecutive Australian Open victory.

The two-time defending champion did not face a single break point in his 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 win over the Frenchman in just over an hour and a half. Djokovic, the second most decorated male player in majors behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, will play against American Frances Tiafoe, seeking out a record ninth Australian Open title. EFE-EPA