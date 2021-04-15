World No.1 Novak Djokovic was knocked out of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday by English player Daniel Evans.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his third round match against Daniel Evans of Britain at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 15 April 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Daniel Evans of Britain in action during his third round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 15 April 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
