Russia's Andrey Rublev in action during his singles match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in the quarterfinal-round of the Davis Cup Finals, a tie played at the Caja Magica sporting complex in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Serbia's Novak Djokovic prepares to hit a forehand during his singles match against Russia's Karen Kachanov in the quarterfinal-round of the Davis Cup Finals, a tie played at the Caja Magica sporting complex in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Russia's Karen Khachanov (R) and Andrey Rublev (L) celebrate their 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8) victory over Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki in the deciding doubles match of their Davis Cup quarterfinal tie, a contest played at Madrid's Caja Magica complex in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Russia notched a 2-1 victory here Friday over Novak Djokovic-led Serbia in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup, clinching a final-four berth with a thrilling 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8) win in the deciding doubles after staving off three match points.

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev have been a two-man show for Russia all week at tennis's premier international team event, and nothing changed on Centre Court at Madrid's Caja Magica complex.