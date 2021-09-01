Fourth-ranked German Alexander Zverev hits a backhand during his first-round US Open match against American Sam Querrey at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on 31 August 2021. Zverev won 6-4, 7-5, 6-2. EFE/John G. Mabanglo

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty of Australia hits a backhand volley during her first-round US Open match against Vera Zvonareva of Russia at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2021. Barty won 6-1, 7-6 (9-7). EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO *** Local Caption *** 56335951

Fourth-ranked German Alexander Zverev and American Sam Querrey shake hands after their first-round US Open match at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on 31 August 2021. Zverev won 6-4, 7-5, 6-2. EFE/John G. Mabanglo

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune of Denmark during their match on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2021. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO