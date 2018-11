Serbia's Novak Djokovic with his runner up trophy after losing to Germany's Alexander Zverev in their final match at the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Serbia's Novak Djokovic maintained the No. 1 spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 9,045 points, ahead of Spanish player Rafael Nadal.

Roger Federer of Switzerland remained world No. 3, followed by Germany's Alexander Zverev in this week's unchanged top-10.