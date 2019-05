Radu Aalbot of Moldova in action against Fabio Fognini of Italy during their mens singles second round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Fabio Fognini of Italy reacts during his mens singles second round match against Radu Aalbot of Moldova at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Jannik Sinner of Italy in action during his menn's singles match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action during his men's singles match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Denis Shapovalov of Canada in action during his men's singles second round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his men's singles second round match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Novak Djokovic on Thursday earned an easy 6-1, 6-3 triumph over Denis Shapovalov in the second round of the 2019 Italian Open tournament.

The top-ranked Serb needed only 66 minutes to secure his spot in the third round of the ATP Masters 1,000 event held in the Italian capital Rome, where he was crowned champion four times (2008, 2011, 2014 and 2015).