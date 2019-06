Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the French Open round of 16 at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Kei Nishikori of Japan reacts after winning against Benoit Paire of France in the French Open round of 16 at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the French Open round of 16 at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Benoit Paire of France reacts as he plays Kei Nishikori of Japan in the French Open round of 16 at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Kei Nishikori of Japan plays Benoit Paire of France in the French Open round of 16 at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the French Open last-16 at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA