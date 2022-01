Supporters of Novak Djokovic are seen outside of the Park hotel quarantine facility where it is believed Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is being detained in Melbourne, Australia, 06 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their semi final match of the Nitto ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin, Italy, 20 November 2021 (re-issued on 04 January 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/Alessandro Di Marco

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is free to leave Australia at any time, the country’s home affairs minister said Friday.

Djokovic’s visa was canceled after he arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday night with a medical exemption that would have allowed him to defend his title at the Australian Open without being vaccinated. But Australian Border Force said he did not meet entry requirements.