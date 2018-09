Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with his family box after defeating Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina to win the men's final on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts as he plays Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during the men's final on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the men's final on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina after the men's final on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the men's final on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, sixth-seeded, on Sunday became the new champion of the US Open after winning 6-3, 7-6 (4) and 6-3 against third-seeded Argentine Juan Martin del Potro.

The duel between the two players was the nineteenth they had, with an overwhelming 15-4 advantage wins for Djokovic, who was also US Open champion in 2011 and 2015. Djokovic played del Potro, who won the title in 2009, for the first time in a Grand Slam in the tournament's round of 16.