Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina hits a shot against Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome on Friday, May 17. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

World No 1. Novak Djokovic saved two match points to prevail 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 over Juan Martin Del Potro here early Saturday to advance to the semifinals of the Italian Open, where the Serb will face Diego Schwartzman.

Djokovic, a four-time winner in Rome, needed three hours and one minute to dispatch the Argentine, who delivered one of his most impressive performances in recent years.