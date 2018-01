Novak Djokovic of Serbia receives medical treatment during his third round match against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Saturday overcame an injury scare to defeat Spain's Albert Ramos Viñolas 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in the third round of the Australian Open.

Six-time Australian Open champion Djokovic won despite needing a medical timeout to massage his lower back and left hip after the third game of the second set.