Novak Djokovic during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NIC BOTHMA

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic was on Friday forced to withdraw from an exhibition tournament held in Abu Dhabi due to elbow pain.

At the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, Djokovic was expected to make his first appearance since July, when an elbow injury forced him to put an end to his 2017 season.