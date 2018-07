Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a backhand during his second-round Wimbledon match versus Argentina's Horacio Zeballos at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a backhand during his second-round Wimbledon match against Argentina's Horacio Zeballos at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Serbia's Novak Djokovic looked impressive again in early-round play at Wimbledon, routing Argentina's Horacio Zeballos 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 Thursday to reach the third round of tennis' grass-court Grand Slam.

The three-time Wimbledon champion needed only an hour and 30 minutes to wrap up the easy victory.