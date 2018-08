Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Adrian Mannarino of France during their second-round match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Serbia's Novak Djokovic has moved a step closer to winning the only ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event that has eluded him in his career, rallying to defeat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 here Wednesday in the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

The reigning Wimbledon champion not only had to adjust to his opponent's flat, skidding ground strokes on a slick hard court but also needed to receive treatment for a stomach ailment during the second set.