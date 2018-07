Novak Djokovic of Serbia has a discussion with the chair umpire during his third-round Wimbledon match against Kyle Edmund of Great Britain at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on 07 July 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Kyle Edmund of Great Britain hits a backhand during his Wimbledon third-round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on 07 July 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a backhand during his Wimbledon third-round match against Kyle Edmund of Great Britain at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on 07 July 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic rallied from a set down to defeat home-crowd favorite Kyle Edmund 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 here Saturday and advance to the round of 16 of Wimbledon.

Djokovic lost a tight first set in which he was broken once and failed to capitalize on any of his three break-point chances against an in-form Edmund, who narrowly outplayed the 12-time Grand Slam champion from the baseline.