Kevin Anderson of South Africa hits a forehand against Guido Pella of Argentina during their third-round Wimbledon match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Guido Pella of Argentina celebrates after defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa in third-round Wimbledon action at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Polona Hercog of Slovenia in action against Cori Gauff of the United States during their third-round Wimbledon match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Cori Gauff of the United States celebrates after defeating Polona Hercog of Slovenia in third-round Wimbledon action at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during third-round Wimbledon action at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in third-round Wimbledon action at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon with a tougher-than-expected 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-4 victory Friday over Hubert Hurkacz.

The 48th-ranked Polish underdog got the defending champion's attention with an outstanding performance in the second set, although Djokovic's ability to play at a consistently high level throughout proved to be the difference in a No. 1 Court match that lasted exactly three hours.