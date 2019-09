Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during a match on the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks back to the baseline before retiring due to injury against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during a match on the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia embraces Stan Wawrinka (R) of Switzerland after Djokovic retired in the third set during a match on the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

World no. 1 Novak Djokovic retired in the third set of his fourth-round match at the US Open against the Swiss Stan Wawrinka on Sunday while trailing 4-6, 5-7, 1-2 and after one hour and 46 minutes.

The Serb, who was nagged by problems with his left shoulder, was competitive in the first two sets and even took a 4-1 lead in the second. EFE-EPA