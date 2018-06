Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a backhand during his match on 21 June 2018 against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Queen's Club Championships in London, United Kingdom, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov prepares to hit a backhand during his match on 21 June 2018 against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Queen's Club Championships in London, United Kingdom, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Serbia's Novak Djokovic stretches for a backhand during his match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Queen's Club Championships in London, United Kingdom, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Serbia's Novak Djokovic showed more signs Thursday of returning to a championship level, brushing aside fifth-ranked Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Queen's Club Championships, a Wimbledon tune-up event.

Djokovic, a 12-time Grand Slam champion who missed the latter part of last season with an elbow injury but has made strides toward his best level in recent weeks, had the edge from the baseline throughout and waited for chances against the Bulgarian's serve.