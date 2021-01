Novak Djokovic arrives at Adelaide Airport ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament, Adelaide, Australia, 14 January 2021. EFE-EPA/MORGAN SETTE NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Authorities Monday denied tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic’s alleged requests to relax quarantine measures for tennis players participating in the Australian Open, which will begin next month.

"People are free to provide lists of demands, but the answer is no," Victoria's head of government Daniel Andrews said in a news conference in Melbourne, adding that sanitary measures at the Australian Open "were clearly put." EFE-EPA