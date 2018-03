Benoit Paire of France in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during a second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Benoit Paire of France during a second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Benoit Paire of France in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during a second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Benoit Paire of France during a second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Serbia's Novak Djokovic failed to get past his opening match for the second straight tournament, falling 6-3, 6-4 to France's Benoit Paire in Friday second-round action at the Miami Open.

Just as he did in a three-set opening-match loss two weeks ago at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, to Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel, the 31-year-old Serbian played more like a journeyman than a former world No. 1 who is one of the greatest hard-court players in tennis history.