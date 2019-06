Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays Salvatore Caruso of Italy during their men's third round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Salvatore Caruso of Italy reacts as he plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's third round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic during their women's third round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic plays Naomi Osaka of Japan during their women's third round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Alexander Zverev of Germany plays Dusan Lajovic of Serbia during their men's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT