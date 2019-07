Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia celebrates winning against Roger Federer of Switzerland during their Men's final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Roger Federer of Switzerland in the men's final of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Roger Federer of Switzerland receives the runner-up trophy from Catherine (L), the Duchess of Cambridge, after losing against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their Men's final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Novak Djokovic of Serbia receives the trophy from Catherine (L), the Duchess of Cambridge, after winning against Roger Federer of Switzerland during their Men's final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) with the championship trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland (R) in the men's final of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the championship trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in the men's final of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Novak Djokovic of Serbia with the championship trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in the men's final of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their Men's final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their Men's final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Serbia's Novak Djokovic saved two championship points Sunday on his way to defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 13-12 (7-3) in the Wimbledon final.

Djokovic needed four hours and 57 minutes to earn his 16th Grand Slam title and fifth at the All England Club, narrowing the gap with the second most successful player at Grand Slams, Spain's Rafael Nadal, who has 18 majors under his belt.