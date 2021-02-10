Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates after winning his second Round Men's singles match against Ugo Humbert of France on Day 3 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ugo Humbert of France in action during his second Round Men's singles match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia on Day 3 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Caroline Garcia of France in action during her second Round Women's singles match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on Day 3 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Caroline Garcia of France in action during her second Round Women's singles match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on Day 3 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during his second Round Men's singles match against Maxime Cressy of the United States of America on Day 3 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Maxime Cressy of the United States of America in action during his second Round Men's singles match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on Day 3 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his second Round Men's singles match against Frances Tiafoe of the United States of America on Day 3 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his second Round Men's singles match against Frances Tiafoe of the United States of America on Day 3 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 10 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Frances Tiafoe of the USA during their second round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates after winning his second Round Men's singles match against Dominik Koepfer of Germany on Day 3 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 10 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Serena Williams of the United States of America in action against Nina Stojanovic of Serbia during their second round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 10 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic reacts during her second Round Women's singles match against Sorana Cirstea of Romania on Day 3 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 10 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates after winning her second Round Women's singles match against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on Day 3 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT